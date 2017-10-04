Banquete Elementary School named Blue Ribbon School of Excellence

BANQUETE (KIII NEWS) - Banquete Elementary School received a top award Wednesday from the U.S. Department of Education. It was named the national Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.

Banquete ISD Superintendent Max Thompson was joined by his top achievers in the elementary school to talk about the recognition Wednesday. Only 335 schools across the nation are receiving the honor, and teachers and parents are thrilled.

Several teachers will be traveling to the nation's capitol at the beginning of November to officially receive the reward.

Thompson said he is honored but wishes the district could benefit with more federal funding.

The school plans to celebrate their award before their Homecoming game.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV