Banquete Elementary School nominated for National Blue Ribbon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Banquete Elementary School was nominated by the Texas Education Agency for the national 2017 Blue Ribbon on Thursday.

The school is one of 26 Texas schools that are up for the honor.

Founded in 1982, Blue Ribbon Schools is a U.S. Department of Education program that recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students perform at very high levels.

All schools that have been nominated for the 2017 honor were selected as exemplary high performing schools as measured by state assessments. Each school has an economically disadvantaged population of 22 percent or greater.

The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. Announcements of the award winners will be made in September 2017. Schools that receive the award are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The nominate school in Texas include:

Amarillo ISD – Whittier Elementary School

Banquete ISD – Banquete Elementary School

Birdville ISD – Smithfield Elementary School

Dallas ISD – Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy

Dallas ISD – Dallas Environmental Science Academy

Dallas ISD – Irma Lerma Rangel Women’s Leadership School

Edinburg CISD – Austin Elementary School

Edinburg CISD – Jefferson Elementary School

El Paso ISD – Green Elementary School

El Paso ISD – Silva Health Magnet

Galveston ISD – Austin Middle School

Gunter ISD – Gunter Elementary School

Houston ISD – Eastwood Academy

Houston ISD – Lyons Elementary School

Jim Ned CISD – Lawn Elementary School

Judson ISD – Crestview Elementary School

KIPP Houston – KIPP Shine Prep

La Porte ISD – Jennie Reid Elementary School

Laredo ISD – Hector J. Garcia Early College High School

Los Fresnos ISD – Rancho Verde Elementary School

Montgomery ISD – Montgomery Intermediate School

Oakwood ISD – Oakwood Elementary School

San Antonio ISD – Travis Early College High School

Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary School

Wylie ISD – RF Hartman Elementary School

Ysleta ISD – Valle Verde Early College High School



