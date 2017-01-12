Banquete Elementary School nominated for National Blue Ribbon

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Banquete Elementary School was nominated by the Texas Education Agency for the national 2017 Blue Ribbon on Thursday.
The school is one of 26 Texas schools that are up for the honor.
Founded in 1982, Blue Ribbon Schools is a U.S. Department of Education program that recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students perform at very high levels.
All schools that have been nominated for the 2017 honor were selected as exemplary high performing schools as measured by state assessments. Each school has an economically disadvantaged population of 22 percent or greater.
The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. Announcements of the award winners will be made in September 2017. Schools that receive the award are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.
The nominate school in Texas include:
Amarillo ISD – Whittier Elementary School
Banquete ISD – Banquete Elementary School
Birdville ISD – Smithfield Elementary School
Dallas ISD – Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy
Dallas ISD – Dallas Environmental Science Academy
Dallas ISD – Irma Lerma Rangel Women’s Leadership School
Edinburg CISD – Austin Elementary School
Edinburg CISD – Jefferson Elementary School
El Paso ISD – Green Elementary School
El Paso ISD – Silva Health Magnet
Galveston ISD – Austin Middle School
Gunter ISD – Gunter Elementary School
Houston ISD – Eastwood Academy
Houston ISD – Lyons Elementary School
Jim Ned CISD – Lawn Elementary School
Judson ISD – Crestview Elementary School
KIPP Houston – KIPP Shine Prep
La Porte ISD – Jennie Reid Elementary School
Laredo ISD – Hector J. Garcia Early College High School
Los Fresnos ISD – Rancho Verde Elementary School
Montgomery ISD – Montgomery Intermediate School
Oakwood ISD – Oakwood Elementary School
San Antonio ISD – Travis Early College High School
Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary School
Wylie ISD – RF Hartman Elementary School
Ysleta ISD – Valle Verde Early College High School
