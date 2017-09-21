Coastal Bend teachers honored as Teachers of the Year

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 2018 Regional Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year were honored Thursday in the Coastal Bend.

Jack Marley and Pragati Bannerjee were among those being honored -- Marley as Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Bannerjee as Secondary Teacher of the Year. They took some time to encourage students to continue pursuing education.

"Just work hard and you're going to be able to do it," Marley said. "It may not be easy. Probably isn't easy. But if you push through it anything is going to be possible."

"Believe in yourself and you keep your dream, and once you find your passion, you work at it," Bannerjee said. "It may not happen overnight, but you stay with it."

The two teachers represent the Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff independent school districts. Their families and colleagues were there to support and cheer them on.

