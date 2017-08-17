Del Mar College presents brand new nursing scholarship

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College's nursing program unveiled Thursday the new Retired Lt. Col. Maria del Carmen Solis scholarship and its first ever recipient.

The scholarship, worth $6,000, aims at helping a student balance work and education. Present at the unveiling of the new scholarship was student Janet M. Macias, its first recipient. Macias aims to become a registered nurse.

Criteria for the new scholarship include a 3.0 minimum grade point average, financial need, and preferably (though not necessary) having served in the U.S. military. The $6,000 annual scholarship can be used for the fall and spring -- or the fall, spring and summer -- and is renewable after the first year in the program as long as the recipient continues to meet the criteria.

The scholarship's namesake, Retired Lt. Col. Maria del Carmen Solis, was a military nurse and at 98 years old served in World War II and the Korean Conflict. She was the first American military nurse assigned to Madrid, Spain.

