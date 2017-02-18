Central Texas teacher on leave over riddles posted on class board

GATESVILLE - A Gatesville Intermediate School teacher was put on administrative leave Friday because of comments the teacher posted on a board in the classroom.

According to a parent of a student, the 6th grade teacher wrote two riddles.

One said "Who or what climbs over the fence?" The answer was "Mexicans." The other said "Why can't orphans play baseball?" The answer was, "They don't know where home is."

In response, the district sent home the following statement to parents Friday afternoon.

"In our continuing effort to be transparent in our communication with our school community, I wanted to make you aware of a situation that was brought to our attention at Gatesville Intermediate School.

The campus was made aware of an incident in a classroom where inappropriate comments were posted by a teacher. The District acted swiftly to make sure the comments were no longer posted in the classroom and the teacher was placed on administrative leave pending a complete investigation.

All of our campus and District administrators have been made aware of this situation. This is an unfortunate situation and I want you to be reassured that we addressed it immediately, as the District will not tolerate inappropriate comments of any sort. We apologize that this incident occurred."

The school district did not identify the teacher.

(© 2017 KCEN)