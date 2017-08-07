Robstown ISD students return for new school year

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Students in the Corpus Christi Independent School District still have another two weeks of summer vaction, but on Monday students in Robstown were back in the classroom.

It's the first year that the Robstown Independent School District is part of the District of Innovation program. Officials said it gives administration more flexibility when it comes to scheduling state tests and starting the school year.

Robstown ISD Superintendent Maria Vidaurri said over the last few years they have been working on getting the kids excited about college. Vidaurri said the high school has been renamed from Robstown High School to the Robstown Early College High School because they offer students the opportunity to graduate with college credit or even an associates degree.

