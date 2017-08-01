Sister City exchange students visit the South Texas Botanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A group of students from Japan, Taiwan and France are visiting Corpus Christi as part of the annual Sister Cities exchange program. The students arrived July 20 and will return to their countries Aug. 9.

3News caught up with the group as they toured the South Texas Botanical Gardens Tuesday.

During their stay in Corpus Christi, the group of exchange students are getting to experience many activities and events hsoted by the Corpus Christi Sister City Committee. The students include:

Miss Chihting Lo (Keelung,Taiwan)

Miss Penghsuan lan (Keelung,Taiwan)

Miss Moka Kikuchi (Yokosuka, Japan)

Mr. Shuto Tsuchya (Yokosuka, Japan)

Miss Manon Gallissaires (Agen, France)

Mr. Batiste Micheli (Agen, France)

Miss Manon Ponsolle (Agen, France)

Mr. Tomas Tastet (Agen, France)

Each of these students played host to an exchange from the Corpus Christi Student Exchange Program in their own cities coming to stay with them in Corpus Christi.

