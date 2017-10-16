Therapy dogs help Del Mar College students relieve midterm stress

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's nearing time for college midterms, and that means the stress of cramming for tests and meeting project deadlines is weighing on many college students.

Luckily for students at Del Mar College, a group of registered therapy dogs was on campus Monday to provide a little relief from the stress of midterms.

The pets were brought in by Paws Up, Inc., a local service that provides people with registered therapy pets. The goal on Monday was to provide students with a little stress relief by letting them engage with the pets.

“Animals can influence not just our happiness but also our health,” said Rita Hernandez, lead counselor with Del Mar College's Counseling Center. “The therapy dogs bring a calming vibe, make students smile and help with relaxation during a very stressful time in the semester.”

Hernandez also noted that engaging with therapy dogs can help by lowering blood pressure, releasing calming endorphins and producing an automatic relaxation response, which can reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety, pain and depression.

Del Mar College's Counseling Center is also providing students with free anxiety screenings and consultations.

The pets will be back on campus Tuesday for another pet therapy session, this time from 10 a.m.-noon at the Coleman Center Student Hub on Del Mar's West Campus.

