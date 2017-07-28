Windsor Park ranked Number 1 elementary school in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A website called SchoolDigger.com recently ranked 4,308 schools in Texas and chose Windsor Park Elementary School as the number one elementary school in the state.

The site ranked schools in several different categories including the number of students, the student-teacher ratio, the percent of students who are free lunch recipients, etc. Windsor Park is listed as having 617 students with a 16.6 student-teacher ratio. 30-percent of their students receive free or discounted lunches.

Coming in second was Canyon Creek Elementary School in the Round Rock Independent School District, followed by the Martha & Josh Morriss Math & Engineering Elementary in the Texarkana Independent School District.

