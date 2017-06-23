Father and daughter hit by boat at Temple Lake Park

TEMPLE - Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated the girl ran over by the boat was 7 years old, according to Temple Police. Temple Police then retracted their statement and said the girl was 4 years old.

According to police, a 4-year-old girl and her father were hit by a boat while they were in the water at Temple Lake Park.

A call was placed to Temple Police at around 6:47 p.m. in regards to a house boat was backing up in the water, where the girl was caught in the propeller of the boat. Police said the father tried to save his daughter, and his legs were severed in the process.

Both the father and the daughter were taken to Baylor Scott & White, and are in critical condition.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more details as we receive them.

