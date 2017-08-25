FEMA grants Gov. Abbott's request for Presidential Disaster Declaration

FEMA granted Governor Abbott's request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration Friday night as Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast.
"I want to thank the President and FEMA for their quick response in granting this disaster declaration. We will continue to work with our federal and local partners on all issues relating to this storm, and I encourage Texans to continue heeding all warnings from local officials," Abbott said.
President Donald Trump tweeted that the action "unleashes the full force of government help."
Earlier Friday, Abbott said in a press conference that he issued a major disaster declaration to President Donal Trump ahead of the hurricane. The funds from the declaration will go toward areas that are heavily damaged during the storm.
