FOLLOW LIVE: Special Session officially begins at Texas Legislature

AUSTIN - More than one month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he was calling lawmakers back to tackle 20 agenda items that weren't settled on during the regular session, the Special Session has officially begun.

Lawmakers have 30 days to look at bills that didn't go anywhere during one of the most contentious regular sessions in Texas history. Among the 20 agenda items that Gov. Abbott wants prioritized, he said the must-pass legislation is the "sunset bill" which would keep key committees running.

Here's a breakdown of all 20 agenda items.

