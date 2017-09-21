Former Longhorn Ricky Williams arrested during traffic stop in south Austin

Rick Williams mugshot.

AUSTIN - A former University of Texas football star was arrested in south Austin Wednesday night on traffic warrants, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin-American Statesman.

The Statesman reports Ricky Williams was pulled over for a traffic violation at the intersection of Manchaca Road and Ben White Boulevard.

At 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, Travis County Jail records showed Williams was no longer in custody.

During Williams' time at UT, he was the second Longhorn to win a Heisman trophy, the Statesman said. Currently, he works as a football analyst at ESPN's Longhorn network.

In January, Williams was detained and questioned by Tyler police after someone called police, claiming to see a black man "pretending to look for a dog".

Williams claimed it wasn't the first time he had been confronted by police.

"Do you know how many times I've been messed with by cops just for being black?" Williams said in a KYTX report.

The Local NAACP in Tyler met with police after the incident.

