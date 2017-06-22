Foul play not suspected in death of elderly Winnie man found on beach with his disoriented wife

Courtesy Chambers Co. Sheriff's Office

BOLIVAR PENINSULA - Foul play is not suspected in the death of an elderly Winnie man who was found on the beach along with his disoriented wife Wednesday on the Bolivar Peninsula.

Joseph Credeur, 86, was found unresponsive and his wife, Lena Breaux Credeur, 81, was conscious but disoriented when found near his truck according to a release from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

A silver alert was issued for the missing elderly couple, Tuesday, June 20, 2017, Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told 12News.

The case is being investigated by both the Galveston and Chambers County Sheriff's Offices according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Jospeh Credeur's body was found near his burned-out pickup on the Galveston County beach about a mile east of the intersection of Highways 124 and 87 Hawthorne told 12News.

Hawthorne had initially told 12News the death was being treated as suspicious.+

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office was notified about the silver alert for the couple, one of whom suffered from Alzheimer's and the other from dementia, and told the couple was believed to be in Galveston County.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday Galveston County deputies were monitoring beach conditions near the intersection when a passerby told them he had seen the elderly couple and that they appeared to be unresponsive according to the release from the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies found them near the truck Joseph Credeur was unresponsive and appeared to be dead and Lena Credeur was disoriented the release said.

The deputy initially thought she was dead but heard a moan, saw movement and immediately called for EMS Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told 12News.

EMS transported her to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston the release said.

Lena Credeur is in critical condition according to Chambers County Sheriff Hawthorn.

