Three dead including gunman in shooting at auto repair shop in SW Houston

Bemer Plus auto repair shop Friday evening. (Photo: Janelle Bludau, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Three people are dead after a shooting took place at an auto repair shop in southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., Houston Police say a man walked into Bemer Plus on South Post Oak Road and opened fire, killing two employees.

Officers said the man then walked out of the shop and turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

In a media briefing Friday evening, officers said the gunman is a former employee and multiple people were inside the business at the time including additional employees and customers.

KHOU 11 spoke to the suspect's daughter who says he was going through a rough time. She said he was sleeping in his car and drinking alcohol often.

The woman said her father had worked at the auto repair shop on and off for years. She said he told her Thursday night, "my life is going to end very soon."

His identity and the identity of the victims have not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting is also unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

