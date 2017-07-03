Funeral arrangements for SAPD Officer Miguel Moreno announced

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department announced funeral arrangements for fallen Officer Miguel Moreno. He was shot to death during an incident near San Antonio College last week.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Thursday, July 6

Porter Loring Downtown, 1101 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

Viewing 5-7 p.m.

Service 7 p.m.

Officers and Public may attend up to 9 p.m.

Officers only after 9 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Community Bible Church located at 2477 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX 78232

Service 10 a.m.

Police Honors to follow at CBC

Private Internment to follow Honors

There will also be a funeral procession leaving from the Alamodome to Community Bible Church.

