Girl's tattoo of late grandma's voicemail can be played with iPhone

(Photo: Sakyrah Morris)

A Chicago singer honored her late grandmother in a unique way.

Sakyrah Morris held on to a voicemail her grandmother sent her just a month before she passed away. She got a tattoo of the voicemail's exact sound waves.

Through technology with a company called Skin Motion, Morris can hold her iPhone camera over the tattoo and hear her grandmother's voice at any moment.

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it???? pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ?s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

The tweet has been seen over 2 million times with over 100K retweets.

