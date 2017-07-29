Googly's Wins First Ever Wingapalooza Competition
Over a thousand people flooded the American Bank Center for the first ever Wingapalooza Competition. 10 local restaurants competed with their best wings, and Googly's came out on top winning the top honor the "Lord of the Wing" award.
KIII 7:10 PM. CDT July 29, 2017
