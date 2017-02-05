Dr. is In: How to Find a Good Doctor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There are few people who can have as direct an impact on your life as your physician. It is a very important relationship. As with all relationships it is best to enter into it with as much knowledge about the other person as possible. Although there are many safeguards that ensure a doctor's safety there are still a number of factors that should be known about your doctor. One of the important factors is whether or not the doctor is board certified in the field that they are practicing. This can easily be checked by either calling the Medical Society or checking on-line. Another resource is also the Texas Medical Board which can give you information about a physician. Your primary care physician is a good resource as well. They are generally knowledgeable about physicians and surgeons in the area who have a good reputation. However it is also always good to do your homework before entrusting your health to someone.

