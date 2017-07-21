Medical professionals attend 13th annual Diabetes Conference

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The 13th annual Diabetes Conference is being held at the American Bank Center for some of the top medical professionals in the Coastal Bend.

The conference's goal is to help equip medical professionals with the latest information on improving medical care and outcomes for their patients.

More than 200 medical professionals were on hand for Friday's part of the conference. It will continue Saturday.

