HISD schools, offices closed Friday for World Series parade

(Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON -- According to a press release, HISD schools and offices will be closed Friday, November 3 for the Astros World Series celebration.

“Our hometown heroes are World Series Champions for the first time in franchise history,” Superintendent Richard Carranza said. “This is a memorable moment for our city and a time to celebrate, especially after the challenges Houston has faced over the past several months.”

Parade route: More on the parade to be held downtown Friday

“This is the biggest day in a long time for Houston sports fans,” Board of Education President Wanda Adams said. “We are excited to celebrate with the team and the city, and we want to give our HISD family the opportunity to be a part of this special moment.”

In anticipation of the massive traffic issues expected as a result from the celebration, the closure will include all HISD schools, facilities, and administrative offices.

All athletic events scheduled for Friday evening will take place as scheduled. All field trips scheduled for Friday will be canceled. Students will not be required to make up the day.

The district will resume a regular schedule on Monday.

Fort Bend ISD tweeted Thursday afternoon that school will not be canceled for the district.

We love our 'stros, and we'll be cheering them on as we learn and grow! #FBISDAstrosSpirit https://t.co/rB56fsAurV — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) November 2, 2017

Cy-Fair ISD also said that school is still on for Friday.

SCHOOL STILL ON: We are celebrating the @astros #WorldSeries title; however, we will have classes as regularly scheduled on Friday, Nov. 3. pic.twitter.com/3mqDI53lM6 — Cypress-FairbanksISD (@CyFairISD) November 2, 2017

A parade celebrating the Astros World Series Championship will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in downtown Houston.

KHOU 11 will broadcast the parade live on TV and stream it live online.

The City of Houston made the announcement moments after the Astros clinched the win in Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers late Wednesday.

“It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

According to a press release from the city, the parade will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceed north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith, and ending at Lamar St.

© 2017 KHOU-TV