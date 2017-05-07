Hooks Lose Sixth Straight Game, Fall To .500

CORPUS CHRISTI (HOOKS MEDIA) - Kyle Lloyd scattered six hits over 6 2/3 innings and Luis Urias drove home three runs as San Antonio downed Corpus Christi 7-1 Sunday at Whataburger Field before 6,806.

Lloyd (3-3), who was touched for a single run, gave up six hits, two walks, and struck out five over 108 pitches (69 strikes). The former Evansville star has allowed two runs over 12 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

Jon Singleton’s second-inning lead-off double to right-center evolved into Corpus Christi’s lone run. Singleton took third when Bryan Muniz bounced out to second and cruised home on a two-out infield single from Mott Hyde.

San Antonio (16-14) quickly countered against Josh James for a 2-1 advantage. Stephen McGee lined an opening single to left and scooted all the way to third when catcher Jamie Ritchie picked up River Stevens’ sacrifice bunt attempt and struck the batter/runner with an errant throw. Urias followed with a sacrifice fly. Stevens later crossed on Jose Rondon’s hit past second baseman Tyler Wolfe.

James (2-1) was lifted after four innings, 82 pitches, three hits, an earned run, two walks, and two strikeouts.

Riley Ferrell entered for James and walked Stevens and Urias to start the Missions fifth, sparking a three-run rally in which Nick Torres extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI double. Noah Perio’s single plated Torres; Rondon singled and scored during the rally.

Urias’ two-out hit through the right side sent Fernando Perez (lead-off double) home as Michael Freeman gave up a sixth-inning run. Urias picked up his third RBI by grounding into an eighth-inning fielder’s choice.

The Hooks (15-15) stranded a pair in each of the fourth, fifth, and sixth frames.

Hooks outfielder Drew Ferguson owns a seven-game hitting streak.

Corpus Christi has lost six straight.

The Hooks and Missions go at it again Monday at 7:05, Corpus Christi’s Rogelio Armenteros (1-1) vs. Barry Enright (0-0). Fans enjoy $1 Hot Dogs & Soda from Mrs Baird’s.

