Houston City Council votes to join lawsuits against SB 4

Mayor Turner speaking at City Hall in Houston on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON – The Houston City Council voted to join the lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of Senate Bill 4, so-called "sanctuary cities" bill.

The vote was 10 to 6 at Wednesday morning's meeting.

#Houston City Council voted 10 -6 to join the lawsuit against #SB4. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 21, 2017

Dallas, San Antonio and Austin have already joined the lawsuit against the law, which takes effect in September.

SB 4 allows law enforcement to ask about the legal status of any immigrant lawfully arrested or detained.

The bill also prevents cities from allowing their police departments from adopting policies that forbid asking about legal status.

A hearing is set for the preliminary injunction filed by the city of El Cenizo against the state of Texas to stop SB 4 from taking effect on Sept. 1.

The hearing will take place on June 26 at 9:30 a.m. in San Antonio's federal district court.

The court also consolidated the cases filed by El Paso County, and the cities of San Antonio and Austin with El Cenizo and designated El Cenizo as the lead case.

El Cenizo is reportedly the only Plaintiff thus far who has filed to stop SB 4 dead in its tracks.

Sister stations WFAA and KENS contributed to this story.

