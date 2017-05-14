Houston police chief settles bet, dons Spurs jersey on Twitter

Bringing back the Spurs-Rockets playoff rivalry got a lot of people excited and a lot of bets were settled on Friday.

If you've noticed your local police in a better mood on Friday, it may have been because Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo posted a Twitter video in which he settled the bet with SAPD.

Chief Acevedo went old school, showing off a George Gervin jersey, but quickly said that because the tags are still on, he's going to return it and get a refund.

(Is that legal?)

Initially, the chief pulled a fast one. It looked like he would pull off an SAPD shirt to reveal the Spurs jersey, but it was a Texas Longhorns polo as he flashed a "Hook 'em Horns." (Acevedo was chief of police in Austin for nearly 10 years.)

Chief Acevedo finished the video by touting the success of Houston's other teams, attempting to entice SAPD officers to join his department in San Antonio.

Watch the video below (app users, click here):

HPD Chief @ArtAcevedo says "a bet is a bet @SATXPolice Chief McManus; I'm a man of my word" #HOUvsSAS pic.twitter.com/2f2tEv39Yk — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 12, 2017

