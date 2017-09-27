79-year-old in custody after officer critically injured on Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Houston police officer is fighting for his life after being struck and dragged by a suspected drunk driver while he was conducting a traffic stop.

According to Houston Police Department, the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as Officer Nestor Garcia was conducting a felony traffic stop in the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near Dunlavy.

Police said Garcia was on the right side of the vehicle in the middle of the freeway when a 79-year-old driver came along at about 60 mph in a silver Toyota Highlander and hit the officer.

Doctors said Garcia suffered a variety of injuries including a head wound, abdominal injuries and fractures. He is now out of surgery and remains in critical condition at last check.

HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo said Garcia has been on the job for a year. His parents and two brothers are at the hospital with him.

The driver, now identified as Robert Zimmerman, who hit the officer was taken into custody on the charge of intoxication assault of a public servant, HPD said.

Traffic heading south on the Southwest Freeway resumed just after 5:30 a.m. after being closed while police conducted their investigation.

