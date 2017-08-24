Close Hurricane Harvey: Late Thursday storm track Hurricane Harvey: Late Thursday storm track KIII 10:04 PM. CDT August 24, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Harvey upgraded to a hurricane Alan's Thursday Morning Forecast Bill's Forecast Update on Harvey remnants City installs storm surge walls City gives latest update on Harvey Paws for Pets: Almond Joy Latest on Harvey Port-A residents prep for storm AB Quintanilla remains in jail More Stories Hurricane Harvey: What you need to know Aug 24, 2017, 1:41 a.m. Evacuations ordered for Coastal Bend communities Aug 24, 2017, 11:52 a.m. Preparing for Harvey: What to buy in bulk Aug 23, 2017, 6:15 p.m.