Juneteenth Celebration Moves Indoors

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3NEWS) - Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is an annual holiday, celebrated on June 19 in the United States, and commemorating the end of slavery.

The holiday originated in Texas; for more than a century, this state was the primary home of Juneteenth celebrations

The president of the local NAACP says this Juneteenth celebration will be moved inside to avoid subjecting crowds to the heat.

The celebration features exhibits, food and activities for the kids.

It will be held this Saturday at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center next to Whataburger Field.

