HEADLINES
Updated 6:51 PM. CDT
- Grid
- List
- Local
Rockport residents get to see, visit with Vice President PenceRockport residents get to see, visit with Vice President Pence After ending a speaking occasion Thursday at First Baptist Church in Rockport with a prayer service led by the Second Lady, Vice President Mike Pence made his way to a neighborhood off Highway 1781 -- one of the hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey.
- Local
- 15 hours ago
- News
White House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey reliefWhite House: Trump will donate $1 million to Harvey relief White House says President Trump to pledge $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief efforts.
- News
- 19 hours ago
- Local
Teen wants Texas Flag that President wavedTeen wants Texas Flag that President waved On Tuesday, thousands of spectators gathered across the Annaville Fire Station waiting for a glimpse of President Donald Trump.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Concert to benefit locals affected by Hurricane HarveyConcert to benefit locals affected by Hurricane Harvey Schlitterbahn will host a benefit concert Saturday, September 2nd to support the Port Aransas residents affected by Hurricane Harvey.
- Local
- 22 hours ago
- Local
Free Meals for Aransas Pass Residents Provided by Taco PalenqueFree Meals for Aransas Pass Residents Provided by Taco Palenque Free Meals for Aransas Pass Residents today provided by Laredo TX based restaurant, Taco Palenque. Solomon Ortiz, Jr. shares the details on First Edition.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Woodsboro residents get to work cleaning up debrisWoodsboro residents get to work cleaning up debris The small city of Woodsboro, Texas, is still without power, but that has not stopped its residents from beginning the cleanup after Hurricane Harvey.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Refugio car dealership hoping to collect donations for the communityRefugio car dealership hoping to collect donations for the community The Wilkinson Car Dealership in Refugio is hoping to become a drop off site for donations to help people in that community and other surrounding areas hit by Hurricane Harvey.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Helping just to help: Friends join forces in RockportHelping just to help: Friends join forces in Rockport There is no shortage of damage in the Rockport area following Hurricane Harvey, but there are many out there who are turning their attention to the cleanup process.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Local
Aransas County ISD to close indefinitely due to Hurricane HarveyAransas County ISD to close indefinitely due to Hurricane Harvey After a formal damage assessment to the Aransas County Independent School District, it has been decided that the district will close indefinitely.
- Local
- 1 day ago
- Hurricane
Recovering after Hurricane Harvey: How you can helpRecovering after Hurricane Harvey: How you can help 3News has received many requests from people willing to step up.
- Hurricane
- 1 day ago
- Hurricane
Flooding forces Port Arthur shelter to evacuateFlooding forces Port Arthur shelter to evacuate Officials are working to transfer Harvey evacuees after a shelter began to flood.
- Hurricane
- 2 days ago
- Hurricane
Map: TxDOT shows road closures after Hurricane HarveyMap: TxDOT shows road closures after Hurricane Harvey It's possible more closures will come as Harvey stalls across the region and dumps a torrential amount of rain.
- Hurricane
- 6 days ago
- Harvey
President Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say congratulations' yetPresident Trump in Corpus Christi: 'We won't say congratulations' yet Trump's visit to the Texas' coastal bend is an effort to show the federal government's response to Harvey since it made landfall Friday, Aug. 25.
- Harvey
- 2 days ago
- Weather
Houston Forecast: Partly cloud this weekendHouston Forecast: Partly cloud this weekend Water is receding after Tropical Storm Harvey, and flooding victims are beginning the cleanup process thanks to a few days of sunshine in the Houston area.
- Weather
- 24 minutes ago
- Harvey
The victims of Hurricane HarveyThe victims of Hurricane Harvey The latest fatalities reported from Tropical Storm Harvey in the Houston area.
- Harvey
- 37 minutes ago
-
Nation-World
Celebrities react, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
-
Nation-Now
Stretching your Harvey donation dollars: 5 tips
-
Nation-Now
How do fire ants form giant rafts to survive floods?
-
Weather
Texas governor activates entire state National Guard for Harvey recovery
-
News
New Texas law means Harvey victims have good reason to file claims by Friday
-
News
Home Depot gearing up to provide support for storm recovery
-
Nation-World
North Korea fires 3 short-range missiles; US says tests fail
-
Nation-World
White House pardons former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio
-
Nation-World
Trump tells Mattis to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
-
Nation-World
School principal tells students 'you look fat' in leggings unless you're…
-
Nation-World
The 'disloyal man' meme, explained
-
Nation-World
Key people in Princess Diana's life: Where are they now?
-
Nation-World
Automated technology is changing society — and it's not going anywhere
-
Nation-World
At least 16 Americans suffered negative health affects in Cuban embassy…
-
Nation-World
Swedish journalist's torso found in submarine death mystery
-
Nation-World
The suspense is over: New Taylor Swift single is out
-
Nation-World
Miguel Cabrera involved in huge brawl between Yankees-Tigers
-
Nation-World
Hostage situation ends in Charleston after gunman shot
-
Nation-World
Massachusetts hospital worker claims record lottery jackpot
-
Nation-World
Amazon to lower prices on select Whole Foods items starting Monday
RIGHT NOW WEATHER
-
Most Guys Can't Identify Different Parts Of The Vagina
-
Driving-Smart
20 mins ago 10:19 a.m.
A car shopping guide for taller and shorter drivers
-
Weather
25 mins ago 10:14 a.m.
Houston Forecast: Partly cloud this weekend
-
Why Walking Your Dog Does Wonders For Your Mental Health
-
Harvey
37 mins ago 10:02 a.m.
The victims of Hurricane Harvey
-
Denny's May Regret This Meme for a Long Time to Come
-
Magnify-Money
1 hour ago 9:33 a.m.
5 secrets of extreme couponers that you should steal
-
-
Magnify-Money
1 hour ago 9:32 a.m.
The 4 fastest ways to pay off debt
-
Amazon Delivering Wine Within The Hour Is The Best News This Week
-
Local
2 hour ago 8:55 a.m.
Power slowly but surely returning to Corpus Christi and other…
-
9,000 in C.C. left without power
-
Local
2 hour ago 8:37 a.m.
Preps being made for the International Cat Show
-
International Cat Show makes it's way to the Coastal Bend
-
Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
-
Zara Model Says 'Old and Ugly' in Marketing Campaign for Timeless Collection
-
The Science Behind Why Yawning Is Contagious
-
Forecast
4 hour ago 6:50 a.m.
Local Forecast
-
Alan's Friday Morning Forecast
-
Ways-to-Save
7 hour ago 3:35 a.m.
9 things not to buy on Labor Day
-
Nation-World
7 hour ago 3:32 a.m.
Celebrities react, donate to Hurricane Harvey relief
-
Agua Dulce Falls to Pettus
-
Verify
11 hour ago 11:13 p.m.
Verify: Is the rumor of a gas shortage true?
-
Friday-Night-Sports-Blitz
11 hour ago 11:31 p.m.
John Paul II, Banquete Open Season with Wins
-
Local
11 hour ago 11:11 p.m.
Teen gets Texas flag signed by President back
-
Local
12 hour ago 11:09 p.m.
Waco TV Station donates water to Corpus Christi Food Bank
-
Waco TV station donates to Food Bank of CC
-
Teen gets flag back
-
Motorist flock to gas stations amid concern of shortage
-
John Paul II Tops Skidmore-Tynan
-
Banquete Holds Off Santa Gertrudis