CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 20-year old Devin Knutson pled guilty to murder and received 15-years in prison as part of a plea deal.

His 18-year old brother Danny pled guilty to manslaughter, but his sentencing has been postponed.

The brothers are accused of getting into a fight with 59-year old Enrique Ramirez in October of last year.

Ramirez was stabbed multiple times and later died

