Little Elm officer shot and killed

WFAA - Little Elm detective, Jerry Walker was been shot and killed after a police situation Tuesday.

Fire Chief Brian Roach named Jerry Walker as the officer shot during a press conference Tuesday evening, it was then confirmed later in the evening that he did not survive his injuries.

Rodney Harrison, Little Elm chief of police says, Walker was 48 years old ad joined the department in September of 1998. Walker was a father of four.

Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun in the 1400 block of Turtle Cove just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. After police told the suspect to drop the gun, he ran inside the home and began shooting at officers, DCSO Lt. Orlando Hinojosa said. One officer was shot.

A man claiming to have witnessed the encounter said he heard one initial gunshot, and then an flurry of three or four gunshots with an officer hiding behind a truck in a driveway.

Walker was shot in the upper body and was careflighted to Denton Regional Hospital where he was surrounded by family, friends and fellow officers.Police were trying to make contact with the suspect, who was barricaded inside a home nearWaterview and Turtle Cove. A Twitter account for the City of Little Elm called it an "active shooter situation in the area of Lobo and Eldorado."

Schools are no longer on lockdown at this time. The students who typically walk home had to be picked up by parents.The district issued the following statement on their website:

We have been notified by police of an incident in the neighborhood near Waterview and Turtle Cove that is preventing traffic flow from around that area. We are keeping the students at Lakeside Middle School, Powell, and Zellars until we hear from police that the area is cleared and safe to enter. Students who are bus riders and even students who walk home will be getting home late today due to this event. This will cause delays in buses at the High School.

WFAA