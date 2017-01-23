Local Radio Loops Vulgar Donald Trump Song

SAN ANGELO (KIDY) - Hackers certainly made their presence known Election Day and people are still talking about the statement made across the airwaves at a San Angelo radio station. KIDY’S Sally Jaramillo sat-down with the station’s owner with his reaction and talked with I.T. experts on just how this was done.

Shortly after President Trump was inaugurated an uncensored rap song “F Donald Trump” played for about one hour but 100.5 FM’s owner said it wasn’t by choice.

While many celebrated President Trumps Inauguration others were very upset by what played on 100.5 FM a radio signal owned by Sunday Morning Glory Radio.

"Yes I got in my truck on Friday and I was going somewhere I don't remember where I was going and I listened to the radio and I noticed it was playing this song that I don't have on my format" Glenn Ford 100.5 FM owner said.

Ford says his station that normally play R & B, jazz, and Gospel could not turn off the vulgar song.

"So I had to go over to the transmitter and unplug it you know to get it off the air because I didn't want that going to my radio station" Ford said.

The San Angelo station wasn’t the only place hacked. Stations in California, Indiana, and Washington all broadcast the vulgar lyrics.

"We don't play that kind of music it was very offensive we are not here to offend anyone we just want to play R & B, smooth jazz and gospel music and just add something to San Angelo" Ford said.

Whether you are listening to music or screening it there are two ways to prevent an outsider to get inside your computer.

"One make sure that the music you are getting is from a replicable source it’s not fake the second is you need to have a firewall and an anti-virus set up"- David Harvatin I.T. expert said.

Many programs that are out to hack use a listing of internet addresses and this particular radio station utilizes software via computer which open the door for hackers.

If the hacker’s aim was to get people talking: mission accomplished. Social media was full comments on the Friday F-song.

KIDY