Local Students Solve Problems with Creativity

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Have you ever made something from duct tape? How about a costume? This morning students used that and other materials for the Destination Imagination Regional Tournament. CCISD hosted the event where students in teams of seven from schools across the Coastal Bend tapped into their creative sides to solve problems together and showcase their solutions. The winning team will advance to the next round.

