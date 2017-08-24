$1.6 million dollars coming to Salvation Army
A big donation was given Monday to the non-profit. That means they will be able to break ground on their new headquarters early 2018. Also, mobile canteens are making their way to help with any disaster relief needed as Harvey is set to make landfall.
KIII 6:44 AM. CDT August 24, 2017
