Close Santa Claus arrives at La Palmera Mall It was a big day at La Palmera Mall Tuesday as Santa Clause landed in Corpus Christi from the North Pole! KIII 8:34 AM. CST November 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a big day at La Palmera Mall Tuesday as Santa Claus landed in Corpus Christi from the North Pole!Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the mall with the latest. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Woman sentenced for posing as nurse Man killed in head-on collision One arrested in Alice drug raid Robstown residents embrace mascot Employee fired after phone found hidden Man killed in fall from grain storage tank Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1 Opening statements heard in murder trial Bill's Forecast More Stories Family claims dog was mauled to death at… Nov. 8, 2017, 9:00 a.m. Veterans Day deals: Meals, haircuts and more Nov. 7, 2017, 3:31 p.m. Target is closing some stores. Is yours on the list? Nov. 8, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs