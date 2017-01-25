KIII
100-years of Girl Scouts

The new cookie is S'mores. Celebrate the South Texas Girl Scouts by picking up a few boxes of the tasty treats.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:38 AM. CST January 25, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas stopped by to share the newest cookie, S'mores, and talk about what it means to be a girl scout.

