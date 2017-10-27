10th annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival kicks off Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival continues to grow every year and this year is the 10th year of the event the official kick-off starts at 3 pm Saturday, and it goes till midnight.

This year the festival will host its first Lucha Kaboom event where the public can expect to see a high flying wrestling match. Also for the festival will be several different ways to help bring relief to the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.



RTA is offering free bus rides to the event from the Nueces County Courthouse and City Hall, individuals can avoid the frustration of parking this year.



For more information on the festival, you can visit their website.

