CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Families are gathering at Water's Edge Park Saturday for the 10th annual Walk for Memory. The mission of the walk is to promote awareness and education for those who live with Alzheimer's.

Dr. Nestor Praderio joined us on 3 News First Edition with a look at the details behind the event.

The Memory Walk starts at 9 a.m. at Water's Edge Park which is located at 602 South Shoreline.

