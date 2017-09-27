10th annual Una Caja Dove Hunt raises money for HALO-Flight

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - For the 10th year in a row, the Una Caja Dove Hunt was held in San Patricio County Wednesday to raise money for HALO-Flight.

The event falls on the day that HALO-Flight celebrates 30 years of service.

Una Caja translates to "one box," and it turns out that one box can end up saving a life, because proceeds from that single box of 410 shotgun shells go to HALO-Flight.

According to the nonprofit, it costs about $20,000 per emergency flight, and those costs add up. That's why the 10th anniversary of the annual dove hunt is more important than ever.

In total, this year's hunt is expected to raise $70,000 for HALO-Flight.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV