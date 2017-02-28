11th Annual Break the Norm Spring Break

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is all about changing your perspective, especially when it comes to Spring Break.

Come out to a free family friendly event on Saturday March 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CBWF Parking lot.

5633 S. Staples St.

Expect live music, food trucks, games, giveaways and plenty of vendors.

For more info, call 361-814-2001

