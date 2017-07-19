12-year-old boy, father rescue paraplegic man from apartment fire

Father and son save neighbor from fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An overnight fire at an apartment complex sent a 28-year-old paraplegic man to the hospital Wednesday after he suffered third-degree burns and smoke inhalation, but it was a 12-year-old boy and his father who saved his life, and possibly the lives of several others.

"So around 3 a.m., my room's up there, I sat up because I was laying down and I heard someone screaming for help over there," 12-year-old Jason Trevino Jr. said.

The screams he heard were coming from an apartment in the 1400 block of Corban Drive.

"I'm all, 'What can be happening?', because I heard in the news on Sunday how there was a shooting," Jason said. "I was scared. I was like, 'What can be happening?' So many things. We live in La Armada."

La Armada is a low-income housing complex.

Still, despite being scared, something told Jason to get up and do something.

"So I just woke my dad up and a little bit later I heard that the fire alarm was going off, and told him, 'Dad, the fire alarm is going off and he's still calling for help,'" Jason said. "So we ran over there calling 911 on the way."

Once they got to the apartment, Jason Trevino Jr. and Sr. found the 28-year-old man.

"I couldn't see because it was dark," Jason Trevino Sr. said. "All of a sudden I see a gentleman there laying on the floor right by the door, by the entrance way, with smoke coming out the door yelling at me that he didn't have no legs. That he couldn't move."

While Trevino Sr. pulled the man to safety, he told his son to do his part.

"Bang on any door, any window you can get to," Trevino Sr. told his son. "Bang as hard as you can get to. Bang on them as hard as you can. Wake them up. Get them out. Save these people."

Jason Jr. said the whole thing was just terrifying, but he knew he had to help.

"I ran from door to door banging on the house. There was a guy on this balcony, so I just told him, 'Hey, you may want to get down. There's a fire next door,' and he said, 'Oh shoot, okay,' and everybody got out," Jason said.

The unidentified victim suffered non-life threatening burns and smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators said a sprinkler system helped prevent major damage, and that the fire was started by a smoldering cigarette on a couch.

For the father and son team, it was an experience they will never forget.

"I can't stop thinking about it," Jason said. "As soon as that happened I called my sister."