12-year-old cyclist riding on sidewalk hit by car, driver not cited

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A 12-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle around 9 a.m. Tuesday while riding on the sidewalk year Yorktown and Cimarron.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said a female driver was pulling out of the Stripes convenience store at that location when she struck the boy on his bike. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries, but the driver received no citation.

Police said cyclists, adults and children alike, should be riding in the street.

"You have to be real careful at all time with bicycles. Especially the younger children that may not know the traffic laws," CCPD Sr. Officer Victor Casarez said. "Cyclists are just like any other traffic. They have to be on the roadway."

Police also reminding viewers -- especially parents -- that if there is no bike lane, riders must be to the closest right-hand edge of the road.

