12th annual Pachanga Cook Off for the Ronald McDonald House

SANDIA (KIII NEWS) - The Coastal Bend is getting ready for Spring Break, and one way to kick it off is by heading to Sandia for the 12th annual Pachanga Cook Off.

Grunts Texas Cantina is hosting the event, which features food contests, kids activities and more than 140 auction items. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

The event runs from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday at Grunts Texas Cantina, along FM 534.

