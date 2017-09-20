13 immigrants found inside tractor-trailer at Falfurrias checkpoint

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - The U.S. Border Patrol said so far this month they have rescued more than 100 immigrants from being smuggled inside tractor-trailers in six separate incidents.

The latest incident took place Saturday night as a Cuban national driving an 18-wheeler pulled up to the Falfurrias checkpoint. Agents were inspecting the trailer and found 13 immigrants hidden inside.

The immigrants were offered medical help, but declined. As for the driver, he was arrested on smuggling charges.

