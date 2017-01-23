15-year-old killed in Bee County traffic accident

BEE COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A 15-year-old girl in Bee County was killed in a traffic accident Sunday just south of Beeville on FM 888.

Department of Public Safety troopers said a driver lost control of his vehicle around 3 p.m. The car struck a fence and then multiple trees. The teen victim was a backseat passenger and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and are expected to be okay.

(© 2017 KIII)