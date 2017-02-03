KIII
15th Annual Rockport Clay Expo

Give back to those who are less fortunate in the Rockport Community by heading out to the Clay Expo on February 4th & 5th.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:13 AM. CST February 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The City of Rockport is anticipating visitors this weekend, February 4 & 5 for their 15th Annual Clay Expo.

This event will feature some of the works of Texas' finest potters.

Those who attend can participate in a raffle, pottery demonstrations as well as the Rockport artwalk.

Admission is $5 at the door.

For more information visit http://www.bountifulbowl.org/

(© 2017 KIII)


