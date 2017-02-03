15th Annual Rockport Clay Expo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The City of Rockport is anticipating visitors this weekend, February 4 & 5 for their 15th Annual Clay Expo.
This event will feature some of the works of Texas' finest potters.
Those who attend can participate in a raffle, pottery demonstrations as well as the Rockport artwalk.
Admission is $5 at the door.
For more information visit http://www.bountifulbowl.org/
