15th Annual Rockport Clay Expo

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - The City of Rockport is anticipating visitors this weekend, February 4 & 5 for their 15th Annual Clay Expo.

This event will feature some of the works of Texas' finest potters.

Those who attend can participate in a raffle, pottery demonstrations as well as the Rockport artwalk.

Admission is $5 at the door.

For more information visit http://www.bountifulbowl.org/

