16-year-old shot at and forced out of car

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's a parent's worst nightmare, their teenager having their car stolen at gunpoint.

A 16-year-old was stopped at a convenience store and forced to give three men a ride on Sunday.



After they arrived near Elizabeth Street, one man got out of the car and made the teenager give up his car and then fired off a round from his gun.

Police are still looking for the blue Hyundai Sonata.

The teenager was not injured.

Police said that Corpus Christi is a safe place and this is a rare occurrence, and they are taking it very seriously.

