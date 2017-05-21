16-year-old shot at and forced out of car

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's a parent's worst nightmare, their teenager having their car stolen at gunpoint.
A 16-year-old was stopped at a convenience store and forced to give three men a ride on Sunday.
After they arrived near Elizabeth Street, one man got out of the car and made the teenager give up his car and then fired off a round from his gun.
Police are still looking for the blue Hyundai Sonata.
The teenager was not injured.
Police said that Corpus Christi is a safe place and this is a rare occurrence, and they are taking it very seriously.
