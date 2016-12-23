Close 16th Annual homeless person's memorial For the 16th year the Corpus Christi Police Department held a ceremony dedicated to remember the homeless who lost their lives this year. KIII 10:48 PM. CST December 23, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For the 16th year the Corpus Christi Police Department held a ceremony dedicated to remember the homeless who lost their lives this year. Our Heather Gustafson reports. CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Police search for suspects in latest shooting Dec 23, 2016, 10:51 p.m. 16th Annual homeless person's memorial Dec 23, 2016, 10:48 p.m. Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested on felony drug charges Dec 23, 2016, 11:59 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs