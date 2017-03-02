17-year-old pleads not guilty to Thanksgiving Day homicide

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 17-year-old Elishah Trevino, the man suspected in the shooting death of 44-year-old Homer Muguerza on Thanksgiving of 2016, plead not guilty Thursday in court.

His trial is expected to begin in May.

Muguerza was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the head on Thanksgiving night at his home in the 11900 block of Mesa Avenue. Police were advised that his vehicle was missing from his garage. Trevino was later identified by a witness based on surveillance images of him released by police, and he was arrested by U.S. Marshals. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, police reviewed Muguerza's home surveillance footage and saw a man enter the home through the back door and later leave in Muguerza's vehicle.

About 12 minutes later, the affidavit states the victim's vehicle was seen at the drive-thru ATM at the Navy Army Community Credit Union on Leopard and Callicoatte. A male driver was observed trying to use the victim's credit card at the ATM three times unsuccessfully before driving off.

The next day, a Corpus Christi Police Department detective obtained surveillance video from the Stripes convenience store at Leopard and Western. The man seen at the ATM can also be seen at the store in the video. Pictures of him were released by the media. Four days later, police received a sworn statement from a witness identifying the suspect as Trevino.

On Nov. 30, police interviewed Trevino. The affidavit states that during the recorded interview, Trevino told police that he left the Stripes store and went to Muguerza's home, where he jumped a fence to get into the backyard and entered the home through the unlocked back door. Trevino said he was looking for the victim's car keys inside the home, and that he also took miscellaneous items including a TV, some money, tools, speakers, weed eaters and a grinder.

While inside the home, Trevino said he could hear a man snoring in another room, but did not make contact with him.

Trevino said he left in the victim's vehicle and tried using his credit cards at the Navy Army ATM but was unsuccessful. He then told police that he drove around and hid the victim's vehicle, but could not remember a street address.

Trevino told police he was alone when he entered the victim's home.

Trevino is being held in the Nueces County Jail on a $250,000 bond for a charge of capital murder, and two $50,000 bonds for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse.

