(Photo: Jenkins, Christina)

An 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change and crashed into an SUV on Friday.



The accident happened on Interstate 37 near Labonte Park.



Police said there were no injuries but the Interstate was reduced to one-lane because the 18-wheeler was leaking hydraulic oil on the road.



The spilled fluid was cleaned and all lanes were re-opened after about 2 hours.

© 2017 KIII-TV