Close 18 wheeler gets tangled in power lines 18 Wheeler hits lines Kiii Staff , KIII 6:25 PM. CST March 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An 18-wheeler became entangled in power lines on South Alameda Friday.Police say the truck was traveling north when it caught the line.AEP crews were able to make repairs. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Port Aransas police have a new tool to fight crime Mar. 3, 2017, 6:45 p.m. Student pursues major in hopes of fixing mother's blindness Mar. 3, 2017, 12:10 p.m. Robstown police search for suspect in stabbing Mar. 3, 2017, 3:50 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs