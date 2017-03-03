KIII
Close

18 wheeler gets tangled in power lines

18 Wheeler hits lines

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:25 PM. CST March 03, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An 18-wheeler became entangled in power lines on South Alameda Friday.

Police say the truck was traveling north when it caught the line.

AEP crews were able to make repairs.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories